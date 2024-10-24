2 men arrested after shootout at Covington Walmart, police say

Two men are facing charges after deputies say they started a shootout at a Newton County Walmart.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at the store on Salem Road in Covington, officials say.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Eric Webb and 47-year-old Howard Williams. Both men are charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and reckless conduct.

Investigators say Webb and Williams were both employees at the Walmart.

Howard Williams and Eric Webb (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Thankfully, officials say no one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities have not shared what led to the shootout.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Newton County Sheriff's Office.