Shooting victim walks to Atlanta gas station for help, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Campbellton Road that sent one person to the hospital overnight.

Investigators say the victim was able to get to a nearby gas station to get help.

What we know:

Officials say they responded to Campbellton Road shortly after 10 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that they believe the victim had possibly been shot while in a car.

What we don't know:

Details about the shooting remain limited, and officials have not shared the identity or condition of the victim at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.