Shooting victim walks to Atlanta gas station for help, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Campbellton Road that sent one person to the hospital overnight.
Investigators say the victim was able to get to a nearby gas station to get help.
What we know:
Officials say they responded to Campbellton Road shortly after 10 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
Investigators tell FOX 5 that they believe the victim had possibly been shot while in a car.
What we don't know:
Details about the shooting remain limited, and officials have not shared the identity or condition of the victim at this time.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from information provided by the Atlanta Police Department.