Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital.
Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’.
The victim was said to be alert, conscious and breathing. They were able to inform officers that they were shot by a woman they knew at 2612 Steele Ave. SW.
At the moment, this is all the information the police would disclose, but they say their investigation is ongoing.