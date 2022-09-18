Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital.

Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’.

The victim was said to be alert, conscious and breathing. They were able to inform officers that they were shot by a woman they knew at 2612 Steele Ave. SW.

At the moment, this is all the information the police would disclose, but they say their investigation is ongoing.