DeKalb police investigating reported shooting at Stonecrest Mall

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:50PM
DeKalb County
Police responding to report of two people shot at Stonecrest Mall Thursday May 12, 2022. article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have been called out to a report of two people shot outside Stonecrest Mall Thursday

According to DeKalb County Dispatch, officers were called out around 3:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the mall.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where many police care remained in the parking lot.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the extent of the injuries of those people involved. It's unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
 