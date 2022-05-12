DeKalb police investigating reported shooting at Stonecrest Mall

article

Police in DeKalb County have been called out to a report of two people shot outside Stonecrest Mall Thursday

According to DeKalb County Dispatch, officers were called out around 3:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the mall.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where many police care remained in the parking lot.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the extent of the injuries of those people involved. It's unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.

