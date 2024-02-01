19 detained during sex trafficking investigation at South Fulton home, police say

Officers have detained 19 people in connection with an investigation into a shooting and possible human trafficking operation at a South Fulton home.

Officers with the South Fulton Police Department say they received a call at around 8 a.m. on Thursday about gunshots at a home on the 5400 block of Orly Terrace.

According to officials, the first officer who arrived at the scene saw a shooting take place behind the home. The officer called for backup and quickly set up a perimeter.

In total, City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows says officers detained 19 people. The ages of those detained range from 16 to 39 years old, Meadows said.

The chief told FOX 5 that they've received "quite a few complaints" about possible illicit activity at the home, including allegations of sex trafficking. Some of those complaints included what the chief called "illicit sex parties" - one of which was reportedly advertised to take place at the home over the weekend.

Investigators say two of the people detained were determined to have warrants out for their arrests. Meadows expects more arrests will be coming as the investigation continues.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the City of South Fulton Police Department.