At least 3 injured after shooting at The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall

At least three people were shot at popular DeKalb County restaurant late Friday night, police said.

DeKalb County police said around 11:21 p.m. officers were called out to Fletcher's Place at The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall.

Officers found three men, all in their 30s, with gunshot wounds, police said. All three were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions ranged from serious to critical condition.

Police were searching for a suspect as of midnight.

Investigators are expected to be on the scene well into the morning collecting evidence, talking to witnesses, and reviewing surveillance video.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.