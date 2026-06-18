Shooting reported overnight near I-285, Buford Highway

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The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting reported early Thursday near Interstate 285 and Buford Highway. Doraville police officers also responded to the scene. Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.



DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday near Interstate 285 and Buford Highway.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area, but few details have been released as investigators work to determine what happened.

Multiple agencies respond

Doraville police officers also responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made.

Limited information released

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about potential victims or injuries connected to the incident.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are expected to provide additional details as they become available.

This is a developing story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates.