Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
3
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Heard County, Walton County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Haralson County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Carroll County, Oconee County, Lamar County, Putnam County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Troup County, Barrow County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Newton County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Upson County, Henry County, Morgan County, Cobb County, Greene County, Clarke County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County, North Fulton County
Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Barrow County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Lamar County, Newton County, Clayton County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Shooting reported overnight near I-285, Buford Highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published June 18, 2026 7:14 AM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 7:14 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting reported early Thursday near Interstate 285 and Buford Highway.
    • Doraville police officers also responded to the scene.
    • Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday near Interstate 285 and Buford Highway.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area, but few details have been released as investigators work to determine what happened.

Multiple agencies respond

Doraville police officers also responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made.

Limited information released

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about potential victims or injuries connected to the incident.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are expected to provide additional details as they become available.

This is a developing story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Preliminary information gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. This story has been updated since original publication. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews