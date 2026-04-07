Shooting report on I-285SB near Glenwood Road in DeKalb Co.

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The Brief Police say one person was shot while inside a vehicle on I-285 near Glenwood Road in DeKalb County, though details about the circumstances remain limited. The victim’s condition has not been released as officers continue to investigate the shooting. Police remain on the scene, and additional updates are expected as more information becomes available.



Police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 285 southbound in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Police say one person was shot while inside a vehicle near Glenwood Road. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Some lanes may be blocked until the scene can be cleared.

At this time, it is unknown what prompted the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

A crew is on the scene gathering more information. Updates are expected as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.