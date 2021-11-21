Shooting overnight in NW Atlanta
NW ATLANTA - Police said a person was shot overnight in Northwest Atlanta near a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Police at the scene confirmed someone was shot but did not provide specifics about their identity or condition.
