Shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub injures 5

Five people have reportedly been injured in a shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police appeared to be wrapping up their on-scene investigation.

They have not released any other information and conditions of those who were injured are unknown at this time.