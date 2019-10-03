Shooting outside a barber shop sends 3 people to the hospital

The hunt is on for a White Impala with two men involved in dangerous gunfire outside a barber shop which left three men in the hospital.

Police place evidence markers next to spent bullets.

Dekalb County Police said it’s unclear if the gunman or his driver were injured when they took fire during the incident Thursday afternoon at a Texaco parking lot on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

The glass shards on the ground and lots of evidence markers help tell what happened outside the Goal Line barbershop around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

“One of my barbers was standing outside taking a break and he got shot multiple times as far as I know,” said Stacy Goode, the barbershop owner.

He said he was driving back to his shop when a client called and told him of the shooting at the Texaco station complex on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Dekalb County Police told Fox5 two men in a white Chevrolet Impala pulled in the parking lot then a passenger got out and fired multiple shots.

“Got out of the vehicle walked up closer, fired more shots at the subjects and then gunfire was returned at that suspect,” said Major Jerry Lewis, with the Dekalb County Police Department.

He said it’s unclear if the returning gunfire struck the man who was firing at the men or the driver of the Impala which quickly left the scene. Major Lewis told Fox5 News three men were rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries and were listed in stable condition. He said motive for the shooting is unclear, adding it doesn’t appear random.

“It appeared that they were specifically sought,” said Major Lewis. He said police are trying to determine if there have been previous problems in the parking lot which could have led to the violence and injuries.

“My heart goes out to all of them because like I said it’s senseless, everybody trying to make it home at the end of the day to their families you know,” said Stacy Goode.

The owner of the complex where the shooting occurred told Fox5 he will increase security.

Major Lewis said the white Impala had a rear spoiler and non factory rims.