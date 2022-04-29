Police: Man injured in shooting near I-85 and North Druid Hills exit

article

Authorities are working to discover what led up to a shooting on Interstate 85 Friday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. on the northbound side of I-85 before North Druid Hills Road.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the shooting left one man wounded.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The investigation blocked one lane of traffic on the interstate for a short period of time Friday morning. All lanes are now back open.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what they believe caused the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.