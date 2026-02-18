Child 'accidentally' shot in hand after finding gun in truck in Dacula

article

The Brief Child ‘accidentally’ shot in hand in Dacula. Child taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police investigating; firearm recovered from vehicle.



A young boy was "accidentally" shot in the hand Wednesday morning in Dacula and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gwinnett County police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the incident near 3470 Braselton Highway. Police said the child was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment. The firearm involved was recovered, and the case remains under investigation.

The child’s mother told FOX 5 she had taken her son to breakfast at Burger King and was sitting in the car with him before heading to a nearby Publix when the shooting occurred. She said she received a phone call from a neighbor about her dog being struck by a semi-truck. When she turned toward her son, she said she saw the barrel of a gun before it discharged. She initially believed she had been shot but then realized her son had severely injured his index finger.

The mother said the gun belonged to her husband and had been in the vehicle’s center console. Police took possession of the truck and the firearm as part of the investigation. The child’s father was at the hospital with him.

What's next:

Authorities have not announced whether any charges will be filed.