Shooting in east DeKalb County leaves man injured, no arrest

The Brief The DeKalb County Police Department says a man was shot Tuesday night around 6 p.m. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Memorial Drive. No suspect is in custody, according to police.



DeKalb County police are searching for a suspect after a shooting near Avondale Estates in east DeKalb County.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4300 block of Memorial Drive, according to DKPD.

When they arrived, authorities say officers found a man shot. The victim is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

So far, police say there is no one in custody. Investigators are processing evidence to help find who shot the victim.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the victim.