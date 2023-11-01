Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Brookhaven, portion of Ashford Dunwoody road closed

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Police are on the scene of a shooting involving police near Brookhaven Hill NE and Ashford Dunwoody Road.

At this time, it is not known exactly what happened, but multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and at least one ambulance were observed in the area.

Police have only confirmed that it is a shooting involving an officer.

Ashford Dunwoody Road is currently closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Road, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.

MAP OF THE AREA





