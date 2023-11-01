Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Brookhaven, portion of Ashford Dunwoody road closed
Image 1 of 6
▼
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene of a shooting involving police near Brookhaven Hill NE and Ashford Dunwoody Road.
At this time, it is not known exactly what happened, but multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and at least one ambulance were observed in the area.
Police have only confirmed that it is a shooting involving an officer.
Ashford Dunwoody Road is currently closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Road, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.
FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.
MAP OF THE AREA
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.