Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Brookhaven, portion of Ashford Dunwoody road closed

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Brookhaven, portion of Ashford Dunwoody road closed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 6

 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene of a shooting involving police near Brookhaven Hill NE and Ashford Dunwoody Road. 

At this time, it is not known exactly what happened, but multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and at least one ambulance were observed in the area.

Police have only confirmed that it is a shooting involving an officer. 

Ashford Dunwoody Road is currently closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Road, according to the Brookhaven Police Department

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.

MAP OF THE AREA


 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.