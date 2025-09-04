Man shot by police, woman found dead in Henry County incident

article

The Brief Shooting reported around 3:40 a.m. Thursday on Cadence Street in Locust Grove. A man with a large knife was shot by police after refusing to put knife down. A woman's burned body was found in an upstairs bedroom.



The Locust Grove Police Department and fire department responded to a call early Thursdsay morning on Cadence Street.

What we know:

Police say the incident began around 3:40 a.m. Officers forced their way into a home where they encountered a man holding a large knife. Officers attempted to convince the man to drop the knife, using both a Taser and non-lethal shotgun. However, he refused and was shot to death by police.

While searching the house, officers discovered a bedroom on fire. Inside, they found the body of a burned woman. Other family members were found locked inside a bedroom and were escorted safely from the home.

No officers were hurt during the confrontation.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released. At this time, police have not said how the woman died or explained the relationship between the man and woman.

What's next:

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

This is a developing news story. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.