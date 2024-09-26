1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in DeKalb County, police say

article

One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Thursday morning, DeKalb County officials said.

DeKalb County police were called to the 5200 block of Truman Drive at around 9 a.m. after reports of a person being shot.

At the scene, officers found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators believe that the gunman and victim were in a dispute that escalated into gunfire.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.