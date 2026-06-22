Shooting on Claire Drive shuts down Atlanta roadway Monday

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The Brief Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting in Atlanta's Lakewood Heights neighborhood that prompted a temporary road closure. Responding officers located an injured man who was alert and conscious before being treated by medical personnel. Investigators have not provided a description of the shooter or released a potential motive for the gunfire.



Police are investigating a shooting in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood of Atlanta on Monday.

What we know:

A section of Claire Drive SE near Parsons Street SE was closed for a time Monday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responding to the scene found a man who had been injured. He was alert, conscious and breathing when medical personnel treated him.

Atlanta Police Department officers block off a section of Claire Drive SE with crime tape after a Monday evening shooting left a man injured in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood on June 22, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the injured man or the severity of his injuries. It remains unknown what sparked the gunfire or if investigators have identified any potential suspects. Police also did not disclose how long the section of Claire Drive SE was closed to traffic during the initial investigation.