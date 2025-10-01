Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Buford Highway under investigation

Updated  October 1, 2025 3:39pm EDT
DeKalb County
Police activity shuts down part of Buford Highway in DeKalb County on Oct. 1, 2025.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Officials said they responded just before 2 p.m. to the 2600 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting.
    • Officers found a car and building wall had been damaged, but nobody was injured.
    • Police said they are still investigating and will release more information later.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Buford Highway is closed between Lenox Road and Rivers Edge Drive due to police investigating a shooting.  

What we know:

Officials said Buford Police Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the 2600 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting. Officers found a car and building wall had been damaged, but nobody was injured.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area, which is at the DeKalb County line, and crews reported officers had cordoned off a large section of the road and appeared to be focusing on a car with visible bullet damage.

What's next:

Police said they are still investigating and will release more information later. 

The Source: This is an original report from FOX 5 whose crews observed the police activity. It has been updated to add information learned from Brookhaven police. 

