Shooting on Buford Highway under investigation

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Police activity shuts down part of Buford Highway in DeKalb County on Oct. 1, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Officials said they responded just before 2 p.m. to the 2600 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting. Officers found a car and building wall had been damaged, but nobody was injured. Police said they are still investigating and will release more information later.



Buford Highway is closed between Lenox Road and Rivers Edge Drive due to police investigating a shooting.

What we know:

Officials said Buford Police Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the 2600 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting. Officers found a car and building wall had been damaged, but nobody was injured.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area, which is at the DeKalb County line, and crews reported officers had cordoned off a large section of the road and appeared to be focusing on a car with visible bullet damage.

What's next:

Police said they are still investigating and will release more information later.