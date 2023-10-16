Shooting at Waffle House in Bibb County results in 4 people injured

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an aggravated assault incident that took place at the Waffle House located at 4731 Chambers Road, early in the morning just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to the initial report, a 33-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, and a 28-year-old female had entered the Waffle House to grab a meal. During their visit, another customer, identified as 35-year-old Darryes Monteze Hill, who was already inside the restaurant, reportedly opened fire while they were at the counter paying for their food. The gunfire resulted in all three patrons and Hill sustaining gunshot wounds to their lower legs. Fortunately, no one else was injured during the incident.

All parties involved in the shooting were swiftly transported to Atrium Health.

Once Hill is released from the hospital, he will face charges that include three counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. However, as of now, Hill remains in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, awaiting transfer to the Bibb County Jail.

It is important to note that the provided information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation unfolds.

The Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident, and they are urging anyone with information about the case to contact them at 478-751-7500. Additionally, tips can be submitted to Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.