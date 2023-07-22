Shooting, arrests reported in Athens near UGA overnight

Two people were taken into custody after a shooting was reported near the University of Georgia overnight, according to the school.

According to a tweet at 2:42 a.m. from UGA, police responded to a report of a shooting at Fulton and Spring streets. They asked everyone to avoid the area at the time.

At 3:21 a.m., they tweeted that police had taken two "suspects" into custody. They also said there was not threat to the community at the time.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional details about the shooting and arrests.

