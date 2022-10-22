Police make shocking discovery in missing Douglasville teen case

article

The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen.

On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard.

They have not concluded that the body belonged to Yaron, who went missing Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Family and friends continue the search for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

However, the teen's father told FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Rob DiRienzo that he does believe it to be his son.

"He was found with the clothing that was on the flier, so we're in the midst of digesting the info," he texted DiRienzo.

Police said they will not be releasing more information until a positive identification is made and a cause of death is determined.

Back in early October, the Kathuri's told FOX 5 they last saw their son leaving the family home around 8 a.m. that late September morning. They thought he was driving to school.

The car the teen was known to drive was later found at Arbor Place Mall.

Yaron's father said his son battled with depression and suicidal ideation.

"He had texted his friends. He said that ‘I’m sorry.' That he's ‘tired of life'," his father said.

The family has been very hopeful that the teen would turn up.

Now they're waiting for answers from the Douglasville police.