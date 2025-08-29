Shiloh HS student with gun arrested, Gwinnett Schools say

article

The Brief A Shiloh High School student was arrested and charged after they allegedly brought a gun to campus and threatened a classmate. No one was hurt and students were safe, according to a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal. Extra school resource officers will be on campus during Friday night’s football game as a precaution.



A student at Shiloh High School has been arrested and charged after the student allegedly brought a gun to campus and threatened a classmate with it.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to parents, the school’s principal emphasized that no one was hurt and that all students remained safe during the incident.

As an added precaution, officials say Shiloh will have extra school resource officers on hand at Friday night’s football game.

What we don't know:

Gwinnett County School Police have not released the student’s name because of their age.