Shiloh HS student with gun arrested, Gwinnett Schools say
article
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A student at Shiloh High School has been arrested and charged after the student allegedly brought a gun to campus and threatened a classmate with it.
What they're saying:
In a letter sent to parents, the school’s principal emphasized that no one was hurt and that all students remained safe during the incident.
As an added precaution, officials say Shiloh will have extra school resource officers on hand at Friday night’s football game.
What we don't know:
Gwinnett County School Police have not released the student’s name because of their age.