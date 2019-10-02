Sheriff: Wanted man turns himself in after phone call

The fifth most wanted man in Clayton County has turned himself in voluntarily after getting a phone call from deputies.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Jeremiah Kerron Oliver made the list July 3 after breaking into the home of a woman he had a child.

Investigators say he threatened to shoot the woman in front of her children before taking her out of the home by her hair and at gunpoint. He then hit her in the head with the gun and took her phone, deputies say.

The sheriff said Oliver turned himself in after getting a call from deputies "advising him it would be wise to turn himself in" – a bit of advice the sheriff said "he could not refuse."

Oliver is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, kidnapping, armed robbery, terroristic threats, and first-degree home invasion.