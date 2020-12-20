Sheriff: Suspect dragged Georgia deputy while escaping from traffic stop

article

A Georgia man is in custody after officials say he tried to drag a deputy behind his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officials say the Cherokee County deputy conducted the stop Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. on Medical Lane and Hospital Road in Canton.

After the deputy requested the driver, identified as 43-year-old Acworth resident Elmer Pence, to step out of the car, officials say Pence grabbed the deputy's arm and started to drive off.

The deputy was dragged for around 30 feet before he was able to get away. They were not injured thankfully.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Officers and the Georgia State Patrol chased Pence into Pickens County, where he was able to get away. His vehicle was later found abandoned on Blackknob Church Road.

Shortly afterward, investigators received a tip to Pence's location and were able to take him into custody.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Pence is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer, giving false information to an officer, driving with an expired tag, and driving on a suspended license.

The Acworth man is now at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.