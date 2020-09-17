Expand / Collapse search
Sheriff searching for suspect wanted for rape, child cruelty

Published 
Pickens County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies are searching for a man wanted for rape and cruelty to children.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office posted a wanted alert for Michael Allen Ferguson. 

According to the Sheriff, Ferguson hasn't been seen or heard from since Aug. 15 and is wanted to two counts of rape and one count of 1st-degree cruelty to children.

Anyone who has any information on where the wanted man may be is asked to call Deputy Harley Myers at 706-253-8900.

