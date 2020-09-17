Sheriff searching for suspect wanted for rape, child cruelty

article

Georgia deputies are searching for a man wanted for rape and cruelty to children.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office posted a wanted alert for Michael Allen Ferguson.

According to the Sheriff, Ferguson hasn't been seen or heard from since Aug. 15 and is wanted to two counts of rape and one count of 1st-degree cruelty to children.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Anyone who has any information on where the wanted man may be is asked to call Deputy Harley Myers at 706-253-8900.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.