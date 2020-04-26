Sheriff: Man killed after fight outside Acworth home

Deputies in Bartow County are investigating an argument that turned deadly at an Acworth home.

Officials tell FOX 5 deputies were called to the home on the 100 block of Dripping Rock Trail around 8:30 Saturday night after reports of a cardiac arrest.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man on the ground receiving CPR from a member of his family. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the incident began with an argument between the victim and another person outside the home. The argument turned physical and ended with the 30-year-old stabbed, official say.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Kia passenger car around the time witnesses called 911.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim or any potential suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

