Sheriff: Eatonton officer charged with murdering wife never call 911

The sheriff said one of the peculiar aspects of the case, Perrault never called paramedics for help. When authorities arrived at the couple’s home Monday, Sills said Michael Perrault was “very distraught.” Perrault was questioned but not arrested.

“He did not [call 911]. He called the Eatonton police chief who in turn called me, with him still on the line,” the sheriff testified during a court hearing Thursday.

Perrault’s husband told authorities that he and his wife were arguing when she pulled out a gun and shot herself. The sheriff testified Perrault used a .380 pistol to kill his wife.

The Eatonton police officer's 8-year-old daughter was at school Monday when the murder happened. Sheriff Sills said the child was at home six days prior to the murder when deputies arrested Perrault on two misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting his wife. Perrault told authorities he didn’t hit his wife, but the couple’s 8-year-old daughter said she saw her father shove her mom out of the entryway of the home. Sills said Amanda Perrault had red marks on her neck and chest.

The sheriff said he was at the court hearing on those charges when she told a judge it would be OK for Perrault to return to the family residence.

The sheriff confirmed Perrault had been arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges in the past but did not know if he was convicted.

Advertisement

The county’s top cop has some advice for anyone who is a victim of domestic violence.

“If you are in a situation of domestic violence and we are looking into this relationship long-term, get out of it,” the sheriff said.

Perrault has been an Eatonton police officer since 2018. He was placed on administrative leave after the arrest.

Sills said he’s asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assistant in the case.

Eatonton is about 75 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report