Sheriff: Deliveryman caught smuggling razor blades, phones into DeKalb County Jail

article

A man caught trying to sneak a big haul of contraband into the DeKalb County Jail is now behind bars there.

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office say 59-year-old David Askew tried to sneak in the illegal goods into an inmate's cell using a fishing line and a plastic bag.

Inside the bag, officers found 14 cell phones, chargers, razor blades, tobacco, superglue, a "leafy substance," socks, a pair of girl panties, belly rings, and more.

"This was a sizable drop," observed Chief Deputy Randy Akies, "And one with quite a bit of variety."

Askew, a resident of College Park, is charged with crossing guard lines with weapons, felony intoxicant drugs without consent, and criminal trespass.

He's now being held in the jail without bond.