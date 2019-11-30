Sheriff: Clayton County man wanted for Thanksgiving Day murder

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in a Thanksgiving Day murder the most wanted person in the county.

According to Sheriff Victor Hill, on Thanksgiving day, 22-year-old Jalen Leverette was arguing with a man at a home in the city of Forest Park. During the arguement, officials say Leverette pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the neck, killing him.

Deputies are now searching for Leverette after he was placed at the top spot of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office 10 most wanted.

Officials described Leverette as being around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Leverette is considered armed and dangerous and should be avoided if spotted.

If you have any information that can help deputies, please call 911 or 770-477-4479.