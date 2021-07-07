Sheriff: Car used to gun down KSU quarterback found, reward doubles

article

The reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects who gunned down a Kennesaw State University quarterback in the Florida Panhandle earlier this month has doubled following the discovery of the car investigators said was used in the deadly shooting.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office post photos of the black 2014 Ford Fusion investigator said was used to gun down 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy along W. Fairfield Drive near Hollywood Avenue in Pensacola on July 1.

"ECSO Investigators are asking for information on who was inside this vehicle on July 1st. The car has been located and seized, but investigators want to know more about its whereabouts before and during the homicide," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page this week.

According to authorities, Deuce or L.D. as he's known to his friends was killed after more than 50 shots were fired into his car while he was in his hometown of Pensacola. The backup quarterback for KSU had just come to town a couple of hours before this and he was with a friend of his. That friend was only identified by investigators as a 19-year-old passenger who was also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery.

Clardy was known in Pensacola for being an honor student and having a "bright athletic future" having played football for his hometown team at Pine Forest High School before signing to the Kennesaw State Owls in 2019.

The reward has increased to $10,000 thanks to the Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers and the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP and can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

