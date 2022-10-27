Gunman on the run after shooting, SWAT standoff at Atlanta home, police say

article

Police are searching for an armed gunman following a shooting and SWAT situation at a southwest Atlanta home.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at a home on the 1900 block of Shepherd Circle around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

SWAT was called to the scene to deal with a possible barricaded suspect.

When officers entered the house, they found the suspect was gone.

The victim, who police have not identified, is described as being alert, conscious, and breathing.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.