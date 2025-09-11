Expand / Collapse search

Multiple colleges receiving threats, Atlanta HBCUs targeted

Updated  September 11, 2025 1:11pm EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - JULY 18: Harkness Hall at Clark Atlanta University (founded in 1988) on July 18, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

What we know:

ATLANTA - Clark Atlanta University issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday as campus police and the Atlanta Police Department investigated threats made to the campus.

In a statement, the university said the precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Officials did not provide details about the nature of the threats.

"We are currently addressing a situation on campus that requires a shelter-in-place notice as a precautionary measure," the university said. "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the campus community. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Our priority is the safety of all students, faculty and staff."

No injuries were reported, and police have not announced any arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

Spelman College posted on Instagram that threats have been received by "several HBCUS." Spelman says that no threats have been directed towards their campus at this time, but they have increased security across the campus and at their two main entrances. They are also asking students to shelter in place. 

Threats outside of Georgia

What they're saying:

Threats are also being reported outside of Georgia.

Southern University in Louisiana also placed its campus on lockdown after receiving a potential threat. 

USA Today is reporting that Alabama State University, Hampton University and Virginia State University were also placed on lockdown. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by CAU, Spelman and Atlanta police. This is an original report. 

