3 arrested, 1 wanted in $200K heist at Cleveland Brown's Shedeur Sanders’ Ohio home

The Brief Three Georgia suspects are in custody for a $200,000 burglary at Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Ohio home. Authorities are searching for a fourth suspect, Carlos Deanthony Morris, who remains at large on an active warrant. The heist is part of a trend of professional athletes being targeted while away for scheduled games.



Four men from Georgia have been charged in connection with a burglary at the Ohio home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, where investigators say about $200,000 worth of property was stolen while the player was in a game.

Three of the four have been taken into custody in DeKalb County.

Georgia men arrested for Ohio burglary

What we know:

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said three suspects — Jarvet Myrick, Deandrez Jackson, and Maurice Taylor — were arrested in Georgia and are in custody. Authorities said the men include two accused burglars and a getaway driver. A fourth suspect, identified as Carlos Deanthony Morris, remains at large and is wanted on an active warrant.

"Three arrests have been made, including the driver of the vehicle, Jarvet Myrick, who was arrested Nov. 26, 2025," Medina County Captain Eric Bors said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Myrick was pulled over during a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found thousands of dollars in cash, suspected marijuana and a gun.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Maurice Exavier Taylor (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Police then pulled over Jackson on Dec. 16, 2025, on Columbia Drive. Inside the car, investigators say drugs and five guns were found. Jackson, along with several other unidentified people, was taken into custody.

Thirteen days later, Taylor was pulled over while driving on Belvedere Circle. Inside, investigators found marijuana and a loaded gun.

Shedeur Sanders' home burglarized

The backstory:

Investigators said the burglary happened Nov. 16, 2025, at Sanders’ home in Granger Township while the Browns were playing the Baltimore Ravens. Surveillance video showed masked suspects entering the home and leaving less than 15 minutes later.

Authorities said the suspects used a stolen Enterprise rental car and are believed to target wealthy victims, possibly with direction from a higher-level organizer. The suspects are awaiting extradition to Ohio and face unrelated charges in Georgia.

"The suspects have confirmed to be from the Atlanta, Georgia, area and utilized a rental car from Enterprise rental to commit the crime," Bors said.

The group reportedly made off with multiple bags containing approximately $200,000 worth of belongings.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Masked suspects enter the Granger Township home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders to steal an estimated $200,000 in property on Nov. 16, 2025. (Medina County Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s house proved vital to the investigation. "The camera from a neighboring house caught the vehicle. It showed us where we needed to go," said Rodney Reese. "Once we found out where we needed to go, we went to that area... hotel... thing there."

Evidence presented by investigators included images of the men checking into a Red Roof Inn following the burglary.

Who is Shedeur Sanders?

Dig deeper:

Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Falcon Deion Sanders, is the latest in a string of professional athletes targeted by burglars during games. Other recent victims include Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, both of whom play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will they be extradited?

What we don't know:

It also remains unclear if any of the $200,000 in stolen property has been recovered, as police have not disclosed whether Sanders’ belongings were found during the arrests in Georgia.

Additionally, officials have not specified how the suspects targeted the home or if they were tracking the rookie’s schedule to ensure it was empty.

While three men are in custody, a timeline for their extradition to Ohio has not been set as they face separate charges in Georgia.