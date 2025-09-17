Shaky Knees Festival happening this weekend at Piedmont Park

article

The Brief Shaky Knees Festival runs this weekend at Piedmont Park Entrances at 12th Street, Charles Allen, Park Drive Lineup includes Sublime, Kravitz, My Chemical Romance



The Shaky Knees Music Festival kicks off this weekend at Piedmont Park, with major acts set to headline.

What they're saying:

Organizers reminded fans of three entrances — at 12th Street, Charles Allen and Park Drive — and noted there will be no on-site parking, encouraging attendees to use MARTA or rideshare.

Performers include Sublime, Lenny Kravitz, My Chemical Romance, The Black Keys, All American Rejects and Blink-182.