Shaky Knees Festival happening this weekend at Piedmont Park
ATLANTA - The Shaky Knees Music Festival kicks off this weekend at Piedmont Park, with major acts set to headline.
What they're saying:
Organizers reminded fans of three entrances — at 12th Street, Charles Allen and Park Drive — and noted there will be no on-site parking, encouraging attendees to use MARTA or rideshare.
Performers include Sublime, Lenny Kravitz, My Chemical Romance, The Black Keys, All American Rejects and Blink-182.