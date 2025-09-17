Expand / Collapse search

Shaky Knees Festival happening this weekend at Piedmont Park

By
Published  September 17, 2025 1:53pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Shaky Knees Festival runs this weekend at Piedmont Park
    • Entrances at 12th Street, Charles Allen, Park Drive
    • Lineup includes Sublime, Kravitz, My Chemical Romance

ATLANTA - The Shaky Knees Music Festival kicks off this weekend at Piedmont Park, with major acts set to headline.

What they're saying:

Organizers reminded fans of three entrances — at 12th Street, Charles Allen and Park Drive — and noted there will be no on-site parking, encouraging attendees to use MARTA or rideshare.

Performers include Sublime, Lenny Kravitz, My Chemical Romance, The Black Keys, All American Rejects and Blink-182.

The Source

  • Information provided by festival organizers. 

AtlantaEntertainmentThings To DoNews