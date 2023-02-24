Expand / Collapse search

Shakopee police remind people not to ski behind cars

By FOX 9 Staff
The Shakopee Police Department shared this photo on Facebook this week reminding people skiing is for the mountains, not for behind a car. (Shakopee Police Department)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Shakopee Police Department shared a photo of a person skiing behind an SUV during this week's snowstorm, reminding people that skiing is for the mountains not for behind a car. 

The post on Facebook Thursday morning shows a person skiing behind a car crossed out. Then a photo of a person skiing on a mountain with a checkmark. 

"We didn’t think we’d have to post something like this, but here we are…," the post said. 

While entertaining, doing any activity behind a vehicle in traffic can be dangerous. In 2021, a boy was injured while being pulled on a sled behind a vehicle in Michigan