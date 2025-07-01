Shake Shack opens new location at The Battery with special features
ATLANTA - Just in time for tonight’s Braves game, Shake Shack has officially opened its newest location at The Battery Atlanta — and it’s bringing more than just burgers and fries.
What we know:
The popular fast-casual chain’s latest outpost features a full bar serving custom cocktails, a lively patio, and a spacious indoor dining area. On Braves home game days, fans can also grab a bite from a convenient hot dog cart outside the restaurant.
Other standout features include a vibrant custom mural by Detroit-based artist Jesse Kassel, a walk-up drink window for on-the-go refreshments, and a wall of free-to-play arcade games for added fun.
The new Shake Shack aims to be a go-to hangout spot for both game-day crowds and Battery visitors year-round.