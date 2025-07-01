Shake Shack opens new location at The Battery with special features

The Brief Shake Shack opens at The Battery Atlanta with full bar, patio, and spacious dining room. Braves fans can enjoy a grab-and-go hot dog cart and walk-up drink window on game days. Location features a custom mural by artist Jesse Kassel and free-to-play arcade games.



Just in time for tonight’s Braves game, Shake Shack has officially opened its newest location at The Battery Atlanta — and it’s bringing more than just burgers and fries.

What we know:

The popular fast-casual chain’s latest outpost features a full bar serving custom cocktails, a lively patio, and a spacious indoor dining area. On Braves home game days, fans can also grab a bite from a convenient hot dog cart outside the restaurant.

Other standout features include a vibrant custom mural by Detroit-based artist Jesse Kassel, a walk-up drink window for on-the-go refreshments, and a wall of free-to-play arcade games for added fun.

The new Shake Shack aims to be a go-to hangout spot for both game-day crowds and Battery visitors year-round.