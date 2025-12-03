Several people arrested after alleged underage sexual assault in Paulding

article

The Brief Multiple people charged after underage girl sexually assaulted in Paulding County. The assault reportedly happened during a party with underage drinking. Paulding County sheriff says it was not the first time they've been to the home.



Several people were recently arrested in Paulding County in connection to the sexual assault of an underage girl.

What we know:

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the underage girl was a guest at a recent house party where other underage individuals were drinking.

At some point, things turned physical and 13-year-old Ja'loni Daniel and 17-year-old Ranaija White allegedly began sexually assaulting the underage girl.

Two males who were present at the party -- 21-year-old Deontaye Parker and 17-year-old Jabari Scott -- also allegedly began assaulting the underage girl, according to the sheriff's office.

Three other adults who were present were also charged, including 23-year-old Noah Brooks, 59-year-old Sarah Miles and 36-year-old Keisha Scott.

The charges are as follows:

Sarah Miles

• Maintaining a disorderly house

Keisha Scott

• Maintaining a disorderly house

• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Noah Brooks

• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Deontaye Parker

• Aggravated sodomy (party to a crime)

• Aggravated assault (party to a crime)

• Participation in criminal gang activity (multiple counts)

• Battery (party to a crime)

• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Jabari Scott

• Aggravated sodomy (party to a crime)

• Aggravated assault (party to a crime)

• Participation in criminal gang activity (multiple counts)

• Battery (party to a crime)

Ja’Ioni Daniel — Juvenile charged as an adult

• Aggravated sodomy (party to a crime)

• Aggravated assault

• Participation in criminal gang activity (multiple counts)

• Battery

Ranaija White

• Aggravated sodomy (party to a crime)

• Aggravated assault

• Participation in criminal gang activity (multiple counts)

• Battery

The Paulding County sheriff said on Facebook that this is not the first time that deputies have been called to the home. According to the sheriff, their SWAT team has been to the residence at least four times this year.