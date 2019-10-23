Several injured in 4-car crash in Spalding County

A four-car crash in Spalding County shut down a portion of a busy roadway during rush hour traffic Wednesday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over U.S. 41 at County Line Road around 5 p.m. All northbound lanes of traffic were shut down for about an hour.

Deputies said several people were injured and at least one person was flown to an area hospital.

The road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.