Several suspects arrested on drug related charges in Troup County

Multiple suspects were arrested during a drug bust, the Troup County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Troup County deputies, along with the assistance of LaGrange Police and the Coweta County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 135 35 Oakmont Drive on February 23.

During the drug investigation, authorities found approximately 20 pounds of packaged marijuana, ecstasy, several firearms, and other trafficking items.

Seven suspects were arrested and charged at the home.

Kendall Barnes was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kendall Barnes (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

A second suspect, Kimani Barnes faces charges for trafficking marijuana and possession of schedule 2 narcotic with intent to distribute.

Kimani Barnes (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

James Clark was arrested on charges for trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

James Clark (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies took the fourth suspect into custody, identified as Bryan Fanning. He also faces charges for trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

Bryan Fanning (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Ray Hughley faces a single charge of trafficking marijuana.

Ray Huguley (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

A sixth suspect, Travis Whitehead was also charged with trafficking marijuana.

The seventh suspect, Kelsey Barnes was taken into custody on charges for trafficking marijuana and possession of ecstasy, authorities said.

Kelsey Barnes (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, police said.

____

