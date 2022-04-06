4 teens, 3 adults arrested on gang related charges, Athens-Clarke County police say

Multiple suspects connected to illegal street gang activity have been taken into custody, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced.

Between March 1 and Wednesday, police have seized 15 firearms and several drugs including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. The several weeks-long investigation also led to the arrest of Tyhiem Way, 20, Tyrese Tanner, 18, Richard Jones, 26, Siderious Heard, 20, Emory Simmons, 18, Isaac Howard, 19, Rontravious Farley, 18.

41 individuals have been taken into custody since the onset of an initiative targeting street gangs, Athens-Clarke County police said.

Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775 or to submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

