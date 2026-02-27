Seth Clark drops out of Georgia's lieutenant governor race

article

The Brief Seth Clark suspends bid for lieutenant governor Cites personal circumstances and focus on family Campaign to wind down operations in coming weeks



Seth Clark announced Friday that he is suspending his campaign for Georgia lieutenant governor, citing shifting personal circumstances.

What they're saying:

"Recently, personal circumstances have shifted in ways that make the year ahead increasingly uncertain," Clark said in a statement. "After careful reflection, I’ve concluded that my most immediate calling is to my family. And as such, I cannot devote the time and focus that a campaign of this scope requires, and that Georgians deserve."

PREVIOUS: Democrat Seth Clark launches campaign for Georgia's lieutenant governor

Clark said the decision was not made lightly and thanked supporters, volunteers and campaign staff for their work.

"I am profoundly thankful to everyone who stepped forward — not simply in support of a candidate, but in service to their neighbors and communities," Clark said. "That commitment to making people’s lives a little easier, to building a politics rooted in shared responsibility toward one another, is what inspired this campaign in the first place."

Clark said he still believes in leadership grounded in compassion and mutual respect and plans to support candidates and causes aligned with those values, though not as a candidate this year.

The campaign will formally wind down operations over the next several weeks.

There are now 2 Democrats and 7 Republicans running for the position, according to BallotPedia. The current lieutenant governor, Burt Jones, is running for governor.