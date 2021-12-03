Services announced for Clayton County police officers killed in the line of duty

The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public to wear blue on Monday and Tuesday to honor a fallen officer. The department also announced services.

Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed in the line of duty while responding to a violent domestic call on Tuesday evening in Rex.

That call came in around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Jervis Court off of Biscayne. Police said two women were killed and a 12-year-old boy was shot in the face before officers could arrive. The boy was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Tactical units returned fire from the 35-year-old gunman, killing him.

"My heart aches for every police officer and their family," Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said. "These things just shouldn’t happen."

OFFICER, 3 OTHERS DEAD AFTER SHOOTOUT IN CLAYTON COUNTY NEIGHBORHOOD

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson

Officer Laxson is said to be a veteran officer of the Clayton County Police Department and the county's tactical team. He has been cited for merit on several occasions and frequents the department's Facebook page when honoring employees of the quarter. He has been with the department since 2017.

Officer Laxson's friend, Jim Lee, says he was a good guy and a good cop with a bright future.

"He would always be passionate about the job he was doing and the uniform he was wearing. He made his dreams come true. He set goals, he achieved them, he didn't let any setbacks get in his way, he just went out and did it," said Lee.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the department shared more details about Officer Laxson's service to the citizens of Clayton County:

"Clayton County Police Field Training Officer Henry Laxson served the citizens of Clayton County with honor. Officer Laxson responded to every call with honor taking every opportunity to change one life at a time. Officer Laxson was promoted to Field Training Officer where he assisted many new officers in their journey to becoming a well-rounded officer. Two of Officer Laxson’s goals were to join the T.I.G.E.R. Unit (Targeted Interdiction General Enforcement Response) and become a member of the SWAT team. FTO Henry Laxson accomplished those goals."

WOMEN KILLED IN REX HOME IDENTIFIED AS INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The Clayton County Police Department has parked Officer Henry Laxson's patrol car in front of their headquarters as a memorial to the fallen officers.

The department parked Officer Laxson's patrol vehicle in front of the Clayton County Police Department Headquarters building located at 7911 N. McDonough Street in Jonesboro. The department welcomes the public to leave flowers, tokens of appreciation and thanks, and prayers ahead of his funeral on Tuesday.

"Officer Laxson was the very best of us. He epitomized everything good and decent about Clayton County and the Clayton County Police Department. He will be missed but never forgotten," the department wrote.

A public visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon at First Baptist Jonesboro located at 142 College Street. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday at noon at the church.

The family is asking all to wear shades of blue to honor Officer Laxson.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE