Women killed in Rex home identified as investigation continues

Police have released the names of the two women found dead by officers responding to a violent domestic disturbance call on Tuesday evening that also claimed the life of a Clayton County police officer.

The Clayton County Police Department said 70-year-old Mary Gilliam and 32-year-old Dominique Bibbins were shot and killed by 35-year-old Arthur Allen Gilliam before officers were even able to arrive at the scene. A 12-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound to the face. He was able to lead officers to the home.

Gilliam was shot and killed by police returning fire. Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed and Officer Alex Chandler was injured in the shootout.

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Jervis Court off of Biscayne around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officers initially did not know the true nature of the call at first but were met with violence almost immediately.

After the incident, officers made entry into the home and found the bodies of two women.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The Clayton County Police Department has parked Officer Henry Laxson's patrol car in front of their headquarters as a memorial to the fallen officers.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the shooting, but police are asking for patience as they try to piece together what led to the deadly shooting and also allow time for the department to grieve the loss of one of their own.

Services for Officer Laxson have not yet been announced.

