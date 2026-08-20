Serious injury crash forces extended closure on I-20 westbound
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A serious injury crash has shut down westbound Interstate 20 in Cobb County, forcing police to divert all traffic off the highway.
Interstate 20 westbound closure
What we know:
Westbound lanes of I-20 are closed from Riverside Parkway to Thornton Road following a serious injury collision.
Police are diverting all westbound traffic off the highway at Riverside Parkway, and officials urge drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Major highway crash investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Authorities have not released details on the condition of those injured or given a specific time for when the roadway will reopen.
Traffic delays and detours
What's next:
The highway will remain closed for an extended period of time while emergency crews work at the scene.
Authorities said they will provide an update as soon as the roadway reopens.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a traffic statement released by local law enforcement officials who warned drivers of the extended highway closure.