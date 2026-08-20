Serious injury crash forces extended closure on I-20 westbound

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The Brief Westbound Interstate 20 is closed between Riverside Parkway and Thornton Road due to a serious injury crash. Authorities are diverting all westbound traffic off the highway at the Riverside Parkway exit. Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes while the extended closure remains in effect.



A serious injury crash has shut down westbound Interstate 20 in Cobb County, forcing police to divert all traffic off the highway.

Interstate 20 westbound closure

What we know:

Westbound lanes of I-20 are closed from Riverside Parkway to Thornton Road following a serious injury collision.

Police are diverting all westbound traffic off the highway at Riverside Parkway, and officials urge drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Major highway crash investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities have not released details on the condition of those injured or given a specific time for when the roadway will reopen.

Traffic delays and detours

What's next:

The highway will remain closed for an extended period of time while emergency crews work at the scene.

Authorities said they will provide an update as soon as the roadway reopens.