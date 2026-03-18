Serious crash closes intersection on Dallas Highway in Cobb County

The Brief Crash reported around 5:05 a.m. on Dallas Highway in West Cobb Two drivers taken to Kennestone Hospital with injuries Investigation remains ongoing by STEP Unit



Two drivers were hospitalized after a serious crash early Wednesday morning in West Cobb, authorities said.

What we know:

Police responded around 5:05 a.m. on March 18 to a collision at Dallas Highway near the entrance to Parkside West Cobb. Both drivers were taken to Kennestone Hospital with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Investigators with the department’s STEP Unit are still working to determine what led to the crash. Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.