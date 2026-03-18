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Serious crash closes intersection on Dallas Highway in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 18, 2026 7:05am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crash investigation in Cobb County

Crash investigation in Cobb County

A crash investigation is underway in Cobb County at Dallas Highway and Old Hamilton Road. All lanes were blocked as of 6:30 a.m. 

The Brief

    • Crash reported around 5:05 a.m. on Dallas Highway in West Cobb
    • Two drivers taken to Kennestone Hospital with injuries
    • Investigation remains ongoing by STEP Unit

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two drivers were hospitalized after a serious crash early Wednesday morning in West Cobb, authorities said.

What we know:

Police responded around 5:05 a.m. on March 18 to a collision at Dallas Highway near the entrance to Parkside West Cobb. Both drivers were taken to Kennestone Hospital with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Investigators with the department’s STEP Unit are still working to determine what led to the crash. Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The Source

  • Information provided by Cobb County Police Department. 

Cobb CountyNews