'Serious accident' shuts down busy Douglasville road
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglas County firefighters said a busy Douglasville road is shut down in both directions while crews are at the scene of a multi-car crash.
The shutdown is on Veterans Memorial Highway east of Fairburn Road.
Firefighters said one person was rushed to the hospital.
Firefighters advise motorists should expect delays and are asked to avoid this area for the next several hours.
