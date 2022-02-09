Expand / Collapse search

'Serious accident' shuts down busy Douglasville road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglas County
Douglas County firefighters said Veterans Memorial Highway is shut down in both directions while crews are at the scene of a multi-car crash.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglas County firefighters said a busy Douglasville road is shut down in both directions while crews are at the scene of a multi-car crash. 

The shutdown is on Veterans Memorial Highway east of Fairburn Road. 

Firefighters said one person was rushed to the hospital. 

Firefighters advise motorists should expect delays and are asked to avoid this area for the next several hours.

