15-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Jonesboro home

Clayton County police need your help finding a 15-year-old Jonesboro girl who went missing without her medication.

Officials say 15-year-old Serenity Michele Faith Fair walked away from her home on the 700 block of South Carter Drive because she was mad. The last time anyone saw her was Wednesday.

According to police, Fair has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is not on her medication.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and braces.

While officials do not know much about what she was wearing, Fair was last seen with a white ball cap.

If you have any information about where Fair could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

