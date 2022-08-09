Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after U.S. Open to focus on family, business

article

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is saying farewell to tennis in her own words, according to Vogue Magazine.

The 40-year-old champion announced her plans to retire following this month's U.S. Open to focus on her family and business.

Williams didn't use the word retirement but referred to it as a "transition" and "evolution." She went on to say that she's evolving away from tennis toward things that are important to her.

The 23-time Grand Slam titles winner told Vogue that she started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm a few years ago offering that she wants to grow her family.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles native partnered with Nike and fashion designer Virgil Abloh for the Serena Williams "Queen" Collection. Williams will wear her Queen Collection this month at the U.S. Open in New York where she looks to tie Margaret Court's record with her 24th grand slam title.

In June, Williams began — and ended — her comeback at Wimbledon after 364 days out of singles competition. She returned to the site of her last singles match, which she had to stop after less than a set because of an injury on June 29, 2021. Williams bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) loss to 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France.

FOX 5 New York, FOX 5 Atlanta, and the Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.