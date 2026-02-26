Douglas women charged in machete home invasion case

article

The Brief Two Douglas women shot during alleged armed home invasion. Investigators say homeowner fired shotgun in self-defense. Suspects charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and home invasion.



Two Douglas women are facing multiple felony charges after investigators say they were shot by a homeowner during an alleged armed home invasion in Coffee County.

What we know:

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Feb. 21 to reports of gunshot victims near Tyler Road. When they arrived, they found Stephanie Ann Nicole Castillo, 35, and Elisabet Gaspar, 27, both of Douglas, suffering from injuries authorities say were sustained during an attempted robbery.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined the two women allegedly attacked a homeowner with a machete while attempting to commit a robbery. The homeowner then discharged a shotgun in self-defense, authorities said.

Both suspects were transported for medical treatment and later arrested.

Castillo and Gaspar are charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and first-degree home invasion. Authorities said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office said it supports the right of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families. The case remains active and under investigation. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).